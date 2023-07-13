Cyprus urged to take proactive steps against ill-treatment of migrants during failed repatriations

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Europe’s anti-torture monitor is urging authorities in Cyprus to act proactively to ensure there’s no ill-treatment of irregular migrants when attempts to repatriate them go awry. The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture said in a report Thursday that the persistence of allegations of ill-treatment after failed repatriation attempts “should be a stimulus” for Cypriot authorities to take “a proactive approach to the detention and prevention of ill-treatment.” It also asked authorities to keep records of any incident and medical reports at detention facilities of all individuals admitted and inform detained migrants slated for repatriation of their departure date verbally and in writing to prevent tensions during the procedure.

