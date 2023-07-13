EU, Japan celebrate close cooperation with end of EU food restrictions in wake of Fukushima disaster

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Japan have announced that the 27-nation bloc will lift the food import restrictions it had imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a short summit with EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel on Thursday to further cement a diplomatic unity that was only reinforced since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Japan and the EU decided to step up cooperation in critical raw materials in an attempt to decrease their dependencies for them on China.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.