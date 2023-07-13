EU, Japan celebrate close cooperation with end of EU food restrictions in wake of Fukushima disaster
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Japan have announced that the 27-nation bloc will lift the food import restrictions it had imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a short summit with EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel on Thursday to further cement a diplomatic unity that was only reinforced since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Japan and the EU decided to step up cooperation in critical raw materials in an attempt to decrease their dependencies for them on China.