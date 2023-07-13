Germany presents long-awaited strategy on China, stresses economic security

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has presented a long-awaited strategy for relations with China that points to a “systemic rivalry” with the Asian power and a need to reduce risks of economic dependency, but highlights Berlin’s desire to work with Beijing on challenges such as climate change and maintain trade ties. The 64-page document approved by Chancellor OIaf Scholz’s Cabinet on Thursday builds on Germany’s first national security strategy, issued a month ago. Scholz’s three-party coalition had pledged when it took office in late 2021 to draw up a “comprehensive China strategy.” Germany has Europe’s biggest economy and is the 27-nation European Union’s most populous member.

