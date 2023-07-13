Guatemala’s top election tribunal is raided after confirming results, deepening political crisis

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s attorney general’s office raided the headquarters of the country’s electoral authority hours after it certified the results of the country’s June 25 election, deepening the country’s political crisis. The raid Thursday morning appeared to be connected to prosecutors’ attempt to keep progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo from competing in a runoff election Aug. 20. On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office announced that a judge had suspended the legal status of Arévalo’s Seed Movement party, for alleged violations when it gathered the necessary signatures to form. Arévalo has promised to fight corruption. Meanwhile, the special prosecutor who announced the Seed Movement’s suspension on Wednesday is on a U.S. State Department list of corrupt and undemocratic actors.

