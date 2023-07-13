Las Vegas police officer’s brother testified against him about ‘desperate’ casino heist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The trial is coming to a close against the Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing almost $165,000 in a series of casino heists. Josiah Rogers has testified Thursday that his brother Caleb Rogers planned and carried out one of a string of robberies on and off the Las Vegas Strip. Federal prosecutors say the 35-year-old police officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the heists. Caleb Rogers has been in custody since he was arrested in February 2022.

