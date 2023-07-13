Man accused of terrorism over fire at South African Parliament says he ‘burned it intentionally’
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A man facing terrorism charges over a fire that badly damaged South Africa’s Parliament building last year said in a courtroom outburst that he “burned it intentionally.” Zandile Mafe said on Thursday that he was going to “burn it more” if the country’s Parliament was not moved from Cape Town to either the city of Bloemfontein or Pretoria. The huge blaze badly damaged the historic Parliament complex in January last year as it ripped through various buildings, including the main chamber where lawmakers sit. It hasn’t been fully repaired, with estimates saying it will cost around $120 million and take at least three years.