People rescued from cars and homes as rapid rainfall causes flash flooding in central Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Torrential rain in central Mississippi is flooding roads and sending water into homes and businesses. Louisville Mayor Will Hill declared a state of emergency Thursday and in a Facebook post urged people not to drive, saying the situation was not a typical flash flood. Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says law enforcement officers rescued three people from vehicles and removed several others from homes as the water rose. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported. Flash flooding was also reported Thursday in Choctaw, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. The National Weather Service said some areas could receive up to 10 inches of rain.

