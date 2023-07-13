Sweden’s highest court rejects extradition requests for two men wanted by Turkey

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s highest court has rejected extradition requests for two men wanted by Turkey, saying the Scandinavian country does not criminalize the act they are accused of committing. Turkey wants the men because it says they have joined the movement of cleric Fethullah Gulen by downloading and using a mobile application. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and lists his network as a terror organization. The Supreme Court said Thursday that downloading the app cannot by itself be considered as participation in the organization under Swedish law. In May, Sweden tightened its anti-terrorism laws. On Monday, Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining NATO after blocking the bid for more than a year.

