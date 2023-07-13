Tens of thousands of doctors in England start ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s state-funded health care service is facing what is being described as its longest-ever strike as tens of thousands of doctors in England launched a five-day walkout over pay. So-called junior doctors, those who are at the early stages of their careers in the years after medical school, started their strike early Thursday, with many of them making their case for a 35% pay rise in picket lines outside hospitals across England. The government, which is facing an array of strikes by public workers across many sectors, is standing firm to its position that it won’t negotiate while the strikes are taking place.

