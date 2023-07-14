2 killed, 1 injured when small plane crashes in Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third injured after a small plane crashed into a wooded area near the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. Police say 22-year-old Hayden Ritchhart, of Carrollton, Missouri, and 19-year-old Evan Vandiver, of Richmond, Missouri, died in Thursday’s crash. Fifty-four-year-old Gary Vandiver, of Richmond, suffered serious injuries. The crash happened just after noon not long after the plane took off from Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach. A motorist called 911 and said he saw a plane that appeared to be crashing. Searchers found the plane near a tree. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

