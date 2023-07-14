6 German tourists arrested for suspected rape of German teen in hotel on Spanish island of Mallorca

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have arrested six young Germans for allegedly raping an 18-year-old German woman on Spain’s Mallorca island in the Mediterranean. Police said Friday that the alleged gang rape occurred in a hotel room in the popular tourist spot of Playa de Palma on Thursday. The detainees are tourists ages 20 and 21. They are being held at police facilities and are expected to testify before a judge on Saturday.

