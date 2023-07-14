8 people found dead in a boat off Senegal’s coast and a search was launched for possible survivors

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s government says eight people were found dead after a boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal as it tried to reach Europe. The interior minister said Thursday that the bodies were recovered Wednesday by the fire department and the navy and a search for survivors has been launched. Approximately 155 people were on board and many of the survivors were injured and receiving treatment in a military zone in the city. The boat finding comes days after seven others were found dead and 50 rescued on a different vessel discovered off the coast of Saint Louis. The Atlantic migration route is one of the deadliest in the world, with nearly 800 people dying or going missing in the first half of 2023.

