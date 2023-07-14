Haiti human rights group warns kidnappings and killings are on the rise after a brief respite

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A leading human rights group in Haiti is warning about an upsurge in killings and kidnappings as the U.N. Security Council prepares to discuss the country’s worsening violence. In a report issued Thursday, the National Human Rights Defense Network condemns what it calls the government’s inaction. It notes that from May 1 to July 12, at least 75 people were killed and another 40 abducted. Among those killed are at least six police officers. Those kidnapped include a female journalist who was later released. Her husband is the former president of Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council. He was abducted in mid-June and is still being held by gang members.

