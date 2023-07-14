Kenyan religious leaders urge the president to repeal a new tax law as protests surge

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Christian and Muslim leaders in Kenya are urging President William Ruto to repeal a finance bill whose new taxes have sparked protests and police killings of civilians. The national religious groups warn that Kenyans face a level of hopelessness that “can easily inspire insurrection.” The main political opposition group says the next protest will be next Wednesday, but Ruto says it won’t be allowed to go ahead. Human rights watchdogs have asserted that police killed as many as 10 people in the latest protests this week, while a police official told The Associated Press that officers killed at least six.

