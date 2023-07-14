Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury has found a Las Vegas police officer guilty of stealing nearly $165,000 in three casino heists. Caleb Rogers could be sentenced to life in prison. The jury has reached their verdict Friday after three days of hearing witnesses’ accounts, including Rogers’ younger brother testifying against him. Josiah Rogers recounted with great detail how they planned the November 2021 robbery. He says he drove the getaway car when Caleb Rogers stole more than $73,000 from a casino off the Las Vegas Strip. Josiah Rogers says he participated only in that heist. Prosecutors say Caleb Rogers succeeded once more but was arrested during the third heist.

