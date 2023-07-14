NTSB looking at risk parked semis posed to Greyhound bus in fatal Illinois accident
By JIM SALTER and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — As federal investigators look into the Greyhound bus accident in Illinois that killed three passengers, one thing they’ll examine is the role parked trucks had in the wreck. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday when the bus struck three trucks that were parked on an exit ramp near a rest area. There aren’t nearly enough overnight parking spots for the nation’s estimated 13 million trucks. Some industry groups also blame electronic monitoring of trucker driving hours. Faced with big fines for violations, and with rest areas full, truckers often park on ramps for the night, even though the practice is technically illegal in most places.