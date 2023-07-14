South Africa deploys army over burning of trucks, braces for unrest over ex-president’s court case

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has deployed the army in four of its provinces after at least 21 trucks carrying goods were set on fire on national roads in various parts of the country in the span of five days. As of Friday, authorities haven’t established the motive for the attacks. It’s also unclear if they are connected. But Police Minister Bheki Cele said there is a possibility that there is a campaign of economic sabotage against South Africa. South Africa is also bracing for unrest over a court ruling Thursday that could send former President Jacob Zuma back to jail and reverse his early release on medical parole. More than 350 people died in a wave of protests when Zuma was first sent to jail in 2021.

By GERALD IMRAY and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME Associated Press

