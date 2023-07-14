Stabbing at a church-run aid center in the Dutch city of Leiden leaves 1 man dead, 2 people wounded

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say that one person has died and two are wounded, one seriously, in a stabbing at a church-run center that houses several aid organizations in the Dutch university city of Leiden. Police hunting for a male suspect who fled the scene said later they had detained a man in connection with the incident. A motive for the Friday morning attack at the center wasn’t immediately clear. The center’s chairman has told regional broadcaster Omroep West that the three people who were wounded were a staff member, a volunteer and a worker at one of the organizations that uses the center. Police have appealed for assistance in tracking down the suspect. The center houses organizations that offer help to people, including migrants and asylum-seekers.

