Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a Russian court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a further 20 years in prison on extremism charges, according to his ally. Ivan Zhdanov says the trial against Navalny, which went on behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on Aug. 4. Navalny is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe. He exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he was being treated for poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He has been behind bars ever since.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.