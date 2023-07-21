Deadly crash of Marine Osprey last year was caused by mechanical failure, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation has concluded that the deadly crash of a Marine V-22 Osprey in California last year was caused by mechanical failure. It ruled out pilot and maintenance errors. The more than 400-page report released on Friday concluded that the Marines were doing routine flight operations when a “catastrophic, unpreventable and unanticipated mechanical failure occurred.” The Osprey crashed in a remote area near Glamis, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of San Diego. Five Marines died in the crash.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

