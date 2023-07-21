The Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights, a judge rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Kansas Highway Patrol practice known as the “Kansas Two-Step” violates motorists’ constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and targets motorists traveling from states where marijuana is legal. Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil also notified the patrol in her ruling Friday that she is ready to impose changes in its policing practices. The patrol has used the tactic for years to detain out-of-state motorists on Interstate 70 long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs. A trooper finishes the initial traffic stop, starts to walk away and then goes back to talk more with the motorist.

