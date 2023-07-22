Hun Sen is the longest serving leader in Asia. He’s purged critics and is set to win Cambodian polls

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodians go to the polls Sunday with incumbent Prime Minister Hun Sen and his party all but assured a landslide victory thanks to the effective suppression and intimidation of any real opposition. Critics say he has made a farce of democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. The longest-serving leader in Asia, Hun Sen has steadily consolidated power with his strongarm tactics over the last 38 years. But at the age of 70, he has suggested he will hand off the premiership during the upcoming five-year term to his oldest son and head of the army, Hun Manet. Despite his West Point education, observers don’t expect any immediate shifts in policy from Hun Sen. He has steadily drawn Cambodia closer to China in recent years.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and DAVID RISING Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.