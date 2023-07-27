Deep dive into Meta’s algorithms shows that America’s political polarization has no easy fix

WASHINGTON (AP) — A team of some of the world’s leading social media researchers has published four studies looking at the relationship between the algorithms used by Facebook and Instagram and America’s widening political divide. The analysis examined user data from the 2020 election and found that changing the algorithms had little to no impact on people’s political attitudes. That suggested that addressing political polarization in the U.S. will require more than just new social media software. The analysis also showed how conservatives and liberals rely on different sources for news and information, and that conservatives encounter far more political misinformation on Facebook than liberals do. Algorithms are the automated systems that social media platforms use to suggest content for users.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.