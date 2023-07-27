Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury has found a Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend and scattered his body parts at various locations. The Brown County jury needed less than an hour Thursday to find 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness didn’t suffer from mental disease or defect when she killed 24-year-old Shad Thyrion in February 2022. The same jury deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before convicting her of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse. Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh has set sentencing for Sept. 26. Walsh ruled in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial.

