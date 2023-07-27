‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charge in fight with brother, judge rules

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — “Jackass” star Bam Margera will stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home in Pennsylvania in April. A judge made the ruling Thursday. Margera has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges. They include simple assault and making terroristic threats. He has been free on $50,000 bail and says he has been in drug and alcohol treatment. The judge has ordered him to undergo a drug screening Friday before returning to California. Defense lawyer Michael van der Veen calls the situation “a family matter.” Relatives say they just want to keep him alive.

