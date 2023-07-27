Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The heavily armed man who killed one Fargo police officer and wounded two as they were investigating a traffic stop had been interviewed about his guns in 2021 after the FBI received a tip. The FBI and Fargo Police Department told The Associated Press in a joint statement Thursday that the FBI received an anonymous tip about Mohamad Barakat in July 2021. The statement says the tip expressed concern about his mental state and noted he had a significant number of firearms. The FBI forwarded the information to the Fargo Police Department. The statement says detectives interviewed Barakat, and he denied any ill intent. The FBI and Fargo police say no further action could be taken since there was no evidence of an imminent threat.

By JACK DURA and AMY FORLITI Associated Press

