Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early voting Iowa at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates. Trump is making a rare appearance with the rest of the field at an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser on Friday, a day after he was charged with additional counts over his retention of classified documents after leaving office. DeSantis, meanwhile, has been working to reset his stalled campaign. He returned to Iowa on Thursday for a two-day bus tour of the leadoff GOP voting state.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.