Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville International Airport has quietly faced an identity crisis for weeks under a new state law, with no clear agreement about who is in charge. The dispute will be the focus of a court hearing Friday. GOP state lawmakers approved plans earlier this year for the state to make most of the airport’s board appointments. The city later sued the state over the change. The authority installed new board members on July 1, saying the organization can’t ignore state law without a court order. The Federal Aviation Administration has told city leaders it will recognize the preexisting board appointed by the mayor until a judge weighs in.

