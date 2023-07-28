Skip to Content
AP National News

2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say

By
Published 9:41 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Two people died on Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, authorities said.

An apartment on the 12th floor of a 15th-story residential building was ablaze when firefighters arrived, and they could see two people at the window with flames behind them, fire service spokesperson James Klein told regional public broadcaster RBB.

The pair “jumped out of the window very, very quickly” and died at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate them, he said. Another person was rescued via the staircase. More than 100 firefighters were deployed to fight the blaze, which was extinguished.

The burning apartment was more than 30 meters (100 feet) above ground level, Klein said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, or on the identity of the two people who died.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content