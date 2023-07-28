3 people fatally shot, 2 wounded in a town in southern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say three people were shot and killed at a residential building in southern Germany on Friday and another two wounded in a nearby house. A suspect has been arrested. The shooting took place Friday evening in Langweid, just outside the Bavarian city of Augsburg. Police said the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was then arrested. Authorities said the motive was still under investigation. Police said the suspect fatally shot two women, ages 49 and 72, and a 52-year-old man, before continuing to another house in a nearby street. There, he allegedly shot a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. Both were being treated in a hospital.

