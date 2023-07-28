A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos
By DAKE KANG
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese rights lawyer stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases has been arrested in Laos while fleeing China. The lawyer, Lu Siwei, was seized by Laos police Friday morning while boarding a train for Thailand. He was on his way to Bangkok to catch a flight to the United States to join his wife and daughter. Lu was stripped of his legal license in 2021 after representing a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who tried to flee to Taiwan. Activists and family members worry he will be deported back to China, where he could face prison time.