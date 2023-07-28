Bay Area man fatally stabbed woman and posted video of it on Facebook, police say
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man allegedly stabbed a woman to death in the San Francisco Bay Area and then posted a video of the slaying to Facebook. The gruesome footage helped police track down the suspect Wednesday. Mark Mechikoff was arrested about 30 miles south of where the victim was found dead in a San Mateo apartment complex. The motive remains under investigation. Prosecutors plan to charge Mechikoff with a single count of murder with an enhancement for use of a knife. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, where an attorney will be appointed to represent him. The victim has been identified as Claribel Estrella.