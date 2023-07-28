Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign an executive order giving decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes including sexual assault to independent military attorneys. The order being signed Friday takes that power away from victims’ commanders. The order formally implements legislation passed by Congress last year aimed at strengthening protections for service members, who were often at the mercy of their commanders to decide whether to take their assault claims seriously. The change comes as the military grapples with rising numbers of reported sexual assaults in its ranks. The change was among recommendations made by an independent review commission on sexual assault in the military set up by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

