China defends trade with Russia after the US says equipment used in Ukraine might have been exported
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government has defended its dealings with Russia as “normal economic and trade cooperation” after a United States intelligence report said Beijing possibly provided equipment used in Ukraine that might have military applications. The Biden administration has warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government of unspecified consequences if it supports the Kremlin’s war effort. The latest report cited Russian customs data that Chinese state-owned contractors supplied navigation equipment, fighter jet parts, drones and other goods. It didn’t say whether that might trigger U.S. retaliation.