Free food fridges take off in parts of Europe in eco-friendly bid to fight waste

GENEVA (AP) — In an effort to cut down on food waste and help eco-conscious consumers, a Geneva nonprofit is ramping up its rollout of street-side, free-access public refrigerators that restaurateurs, at-home cooks and others can use to give away food that’s about to go bad.It’s part of a bigger effort by communities in Switzerland and other European countries to do their part for the environment in ways big and small. The idea got rolling over a decade ago in Germany, and its neighbors are catching on.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.