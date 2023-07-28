French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting his Sri Lankan counterpart in the first visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. The two discussed an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region Saturday, along with politics, maritime activities and climate change. Macron’s visit follows his trip to the South Pacific region. Sri Lanka’s presidential office says the visit marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

