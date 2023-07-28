Georgia nuclear plant can start loading fuel into second new reactor, feds say

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal regulators have approved plans to load radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Friday that Georgia Power Co. and its co-owners can begin loading fuel into unit 4 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta. It’s a key step toward completing the two-reactor project, which is seven years late and $17 billion over budget. Georgia Power has said it anticipates loading fuel in the last three months of 2023. The milestone comes as a Monday deadline nears for unit 3 to reach commercial operation. The owners are currently projected to pay $31 billion in capital and financing costs for Vogtle.

