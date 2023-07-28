IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?

NFL players compete all offseason and through training camp to make the active roster of their current team or perhaps elsewhere. Staying there isn’t easy. Especially with injuries a constant factor in such a physical sport. When the regular season begins, each team can have up to 53 players on its active roster. That comes after three cutdowns from the 90-player rosters with which teams open training camp in the summer. Players could end up having other roster designations including injured reserve, the physically unable to perform list and the non-football injury list as teams shuffle through the roster to upgrade positions or compensate for injuries at certain spots.

