Maryland political aide died after 2 gunshot wounds, one self-inflicted

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former Maryland political aide who failed to appear for his trial on federal corruption charges died after suffering two gunshot wounds — one of them self-inflicted — as FBI agents closed in on him in Tennessee. That’s according to an autopsy report made public Friday. Roy McGrath died on April 4 near Knoxvillle, Tennessee, after he failed to appear at Baltimore’s federal courthouse for his March 13 trial. Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said in a news release that the agent who shot McGrath was acting in self defense “because he had a reasonable belief that McGrath posed a threat of imminent death or serious bodily injury.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.