Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 27 dead, official says

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard chief says the skipper of a ferry that flipped over in a lake in an accident that killed 27 passengers decided to sail despite knowing that his boat was filled beyond capacity. Forty-three passengers were rescued after the ferry Thursday shortly after leaving port in what should have been a 30-minute cruise. Rescuers continued to search the lake on Friday but said they had no idea whether anyone was still missing because of uncertainties over the number of passengers on the ferry. No more survivors or bodies were found.

