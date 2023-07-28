Police officer reaches milestone in recovery from critical wounds in Louisville bank shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police officer who was critically wounded while responding to a mass shooting at a Louisville bank has been discharged from a rehabilitation center. Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head during the deadly April 10 shooting at Old National Bank. He underwent multiple surgeries and intensive therapy in the months since. Wilt will continue his therapy through outpatient care at the rehabilitation center. Louisville’s mayor and police chief joined Wilt’s family and health care workers who gathered Friday to celebrate Wilt’s discharge, coming more than 3 1/2 months since the shooting.

