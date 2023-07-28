Salvage crews board a cargo ship burning off the Netherlands. The smoke and flames are easing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ coast guard says that salvage crews dealing with a cargo ship loaded with cars that has been burning for more than two days off the northern Dutch coast boarded the vessel for the first time as heat, flames and smoke eased. They boarded the stricken ship Friday as heat, flames and smoke eased. The coast guard says salvage workers have established “a new more robust towing connection,” that will make it easier to move and control the ship. Meanwhile the company that chartered the vessel says it was carrying far more electric vehicles than previously reported.

