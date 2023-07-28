Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages

WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Rep. Derrick Van Orden used a profanity to describe them as lazy and and another to order them off the floor of the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday night, according to a report in the online political newsletter PunchBowl News. The pages were laying down to take photos in the Rotunda, according to the publication. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.”

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.