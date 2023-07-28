Two taxi drivers arrested in Mexican resort of Cancun for assaulting van carrying foreign tourists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two taxi drivers have been arrested in the Mexican city of Cancun for assaulting a van carrying foreign tourists. The events in the Caribbean coast resort on Thursday were the latest in a months-long string of assaults on vehicles that medallion-cab drivers suspect of being operated by Uber. Prosecutors said Friday that such behavior won’t be tolerated. Local residents posted video on social media showing at least two uniformed cab drivers bashing a Chevy Suburban with poles, clubs and other objects. The van’s driver attempted to escape with the vehicle’s tailgate open, spilling luggage into the street. Local media reported the Suburban was not run through a ride-hailing app but by a local limousine service.

