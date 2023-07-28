With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The board of North Carolina’s flagship public university has voted to strictly bar the use of “race, sex, color or ethnicity” in admissions and hiring decisions following recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings striking down affirmative action in forming student bodies. The Board of Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill approved the resolution Thursday. Court majorities last month struck down affirmative action in college admissions in cases involving UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard University. The resolution tells UNC-Chapel Hill administrators that certain methods to achieve diverse student bodies are now off-limits. One board member criticized the resolution as going well beyond the Supreme Court’s decision.

