Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for mailing racist threats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a Kentucky woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for mailing racist threats to her neighbors in 2020. Court documents show 55-year-old Suzanne Craft of Louisville sent multiple threatening letters through the U.S. Postal Service to an interracial family, who lived in the same neighborhood. The agency said in a statement on Thursday that many of the letters contained threats of violence and racial slurs. A jury convicted Craft in March of five counts of mailing threatening communications and found that the threats were racially motivated. Craft’s sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

