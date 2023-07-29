CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

The intense heat wave continued its grip on many parts of the world, including in New York City, where temperatures were humid, thick air could make it feel well over the century mark. The sizzling air has heated up everything from the ocean to pools, making it difficult to cool off. Metro Phoenix could see its 30th day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) on Saturday before temperatures are expected to start dropping in the city and other areas that saw some of the most extreme temperatures in July. Scientists expect this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.