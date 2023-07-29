Son of Colombia’s president arrested as part of money laundering probe

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police have arrested the son of Colombia’s president as part of a high-profile money laundering probe into funds he allegedly collected during last year’s presidential campaign. President Gustavo Petro said early Saturday that he wouldn’t interfere with the probe but was pained to see one of his sons going to jail. The shocking arrest of Nicolas Petro is a major blow to Colombia’s government. The chief prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Nicolas Petro and his ex-wife were taken into custody on orders of a court in Bogota around 6 a.m. local time Saturday. It said prosecutors would seek their provisional detention as it investigates the two for money laundering.

