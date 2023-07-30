Pig cooling pads and weather forecasts for cows are high-tech ways to make meat in a warming world
By MELINA WALLING
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — More than a third of the heat-trapping gases cooking the planet come from growing and raising food, but millions of cattle, pigs and other animals get to stay cool in the United States and the rest of the developed world. American farmers have apps to forecast animal comfort in the heat. There are computer-controlled “cooling pads” for sows. Dairy farmers lower barn temperatures with misters, air conditioning and giant fans. Special pedometers, the cow version of a Fitbit, measure vital signs that give clues to animals’ health. More intense summer heat resulting from emissions-driven climate change means billions of dollars in lost revenue for farmers and ranchers. But technology insulates livestock producers in richer countries.