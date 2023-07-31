Biden goes west to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah next week and is expected to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change as the region endures a brutally hot summer with soaring temperatures. Biden is expected to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act and the push toward more clean energy manufacturing. The act is America’s most significant response to climate change and aims to spur clean energy buildout on a scale that will bend the arc of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. July has been the hottest month ever recorded. Biden last week announced new steps to protect workers in extreme heat.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.